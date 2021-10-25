Jackie Lynn Boothe, 64, of Watertown

Jackie Lynn Boothe, 64, 22295 Patricia Dr., passed away on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jackie Lynn Boothe, 64, 22295 Patricia Dr., passed away on Sunday, October 24th, 2021 at the Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown.

On October 24th, 2021 at 10:20 AM the world lost a beloved Mother, Wife, Colleague and Friend.

Jackie was born in Watertown on September 2nd, 1957 to Fay J. Gates and Austin P. Boothe. Throughout her entire life she held various jobs in the Upstate New York area that included Champion International Paper Co., JRC Transportation and Lundy Services Medical Transportation, to name a few, prior to her becoming permanently diasbled. She was definitely a Jack of All Trades type of woman!

She’s most well known in the North Country for her amazing vocals and her musical talent that she shared with us for many years through the various bands she was a part of. She was an avid outdoorswoman who loved to hunt, fish, go camping and didn’t mind getting a little dirty!

She is survived by her son, Michael Boothe, Augusta, Georgia and his wife, Cindia Newble of Fayetteville, North Carolina, her wife, Patricia Parker, Watertown, two brothers; Spencer Boothe, Tennessee and Kevin Boothe, Schenectady, along with several cousins, nieces, nephews and her extended family.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., with a Celebration of Life to be held on Saturday, October 30th from 1:00 - 6:00 PM at the Carthage VFW, 668 West End Avenue. Online condolences may be made to www.lundyfuneralhome.com and memorial donations will be accepted by the funeral home at 500 State St., Carthage, NY 13619.

