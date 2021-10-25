Joseph J. Pastomerlo, 61, of Massena

Advertisement

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Joseph J. Pastomerlo, 61, of 42 George Street, unexpectedly passed away on Friday, October 22, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Joseph was born on July 11, 1960 in Holyoke, MA, son of the late Joseph and Mary Ann (Sharrow) Pastomerlo.  He married Lisa Flematti on August 23, 1980 in Granby, MA.

He worked for many years as an auto detailer for various companies.  He enjoyed making wind chimes, maintaining his and his neighbors’ lawns, and he enjoyed trips to the casino.

Joseph is survived by his wife Lisa, and six children, Joseph J. Pastomerlo. Jr. of Snye; Jason A. Pastomerlo of Akwesasne; James J. Pastomerlo of Holyoke, MA; Jessica A. Pastomerlo, Jennifer L. Pastomerlo, and Jamie E. Pastomerlo, all of Massena; ten grandchildren; and three sisters.

Besides his parents Joseph and Mary Ann, Joseph was predeceased by four sisters.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Donaldson Funeral Home Thursday at 2:00 PM.

Friend and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

