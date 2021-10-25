Julie A. (Wilsie) Slate, of Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Julie A. (Wilsie) Slate passed away peacefully on September 28, 2021, her late mom’s birthday, at Carthage Area Hospital with family and friends by her side.

Julie was a homemaker who enjoyed raising her three children and spending time with her grandchildren. Grandma had the best goulash. Her hobbies including interior decorating, bird watching, crafts and tending to her garden. She was very knowledgeable about plants; you ask, she knew. Julie turned this talent into a part time career working at flower shops. She loved the smell. Her sister Susie had a similar interest and they would talk daily, mailing each other seeds and plant snippets.

Julie was predeceased by her father Frank Wilsie in 1978, her mother Margaret (Dobranksy) Wilsie in 1991. James Patterson, the father of two of her children, in 1993.

Julie is survived by her son Christopher Patterson and his fiancé Lacey Woodworth. Her daughters Jessica Patterson, Joleen (Slate) Mack, her husband Steven Mack and their children, her grandchildren. Her sister Susan (Wilsie) Morin, her children and grandchildren. Her husband with whom she was separated but friends, Stanley Slate. Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, and close friends. She will be dearly missed.

A private celebration of life is planned. Julie is cremated and her ashes are with her children. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

