Karen E. Point, 65, of Akwesasne

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Karen E. Point, 65, “Katsi’tsiéntha” passed away peacefully October 14, 2021 at Cornwall Community Hospital from complications of COVID-19.

Karen was born in Cornwall on March 15, 1956, the daughter of Irene (Sawatis) and the late Frank Johnson.  She was married to Percy Point at Kanonséhsne and shared 5 children from their marriage before separating.

Karen was a cook within the community working at the Kaweno:ke Child Care Center, as well as working maintenance for AMBE in the main office. She enjoyed going for car rides, listening to music, visiting with her family and friends, playing radio bingo, thrift shopping, watching hockey and spending time by the water with her companion Pat. Karen always brought her bright smile and Johnson humour to every family get together. She was a mother and a Tóta to many in the community.

Karen is survived by her children, Tina Point of Akwesasne; Troy (Patricia) Point of Akwesasne; Perry (Hattie) Point of Akwesasne; Kahnawakè:ron (Katsi’tsahén:te) Point of Akwesasne; and Kayla (Tare) Point of Akwesasne; a chosen son, Harley Delormier; her grandchildren, Alaina, Ashley, Tyrese, Taryn, Tristan, Sienna, Gary, Gatlin, Teiakoweratá:se, Tehorahkwà:sere, and Miguel; a great grandchild, Ezra; who affectionately called her “Tóta Kitty” and a longtime companion, Pat Day.

Karen is also survived by her mother, Irene Johnson of Akwesasne; her sisters, Shirley Johnson, Pamela Johnson, and Sherry Oakes; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to her father, she was predeceased by a sister, Audrey Johnson; and two brothers, Bruce “Check” and Terry “Lumox” Johnson.

Services will be held privately under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena with burial in St. Lawrence Cemetery, Akwesasne.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing may consider memorial contributions to be made in her memory to the Akwesasne Caring Hearts.

Friends may share memories and offer condolences online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

