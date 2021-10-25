Man apparently ok after jumping into river

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A man appears to be okay after jumping into the Black River from Watertown’s Mill Street Bridge Sunday.

City police say it happened just after 11:45 a.m.

The man got out of the water and wound up at the old Deal Maker building at 137 Main Avenue.

Police say the man seemed okay, but was taken to Samaritan Medical Center to get checked out.

City firefighters and Guilfoyle Ambulance personnel were also on the scene.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.