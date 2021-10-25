Mark Andrew Lane, formerly of the North Country

Mark Andrew Lane, of San Antonio TX, passed away unexpectedly on 10/21/21 in Ridgecrest, CA. (Source: Funeral Home)

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WWNY) - Mark Andrew Lane, of San Antonio TX, passed away unexpectedly on 10/21/21 in Ridgecrest, CA. Mark was born on May 10, 1963 in Syracuse, NY to Richard and Marilynn (Rhode) Lane. He grew up in Marcellus, NY, the 5th out of 7 children. He was an excellent student and loved to read, perhaps to escape his loud and rambunctious siblings around him! Mark graduated from Marcellus high school in 1981, and he received a full ROTC Scholarship to Clarkson University, where he graduated in 1985 with a degree in Civil Engineering and was commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant in the US Army. Mark spent close to 10 years in the US Army Corps of Engineers and was a Captain at the time of his honorable discharge. During his time in the service, he travelled all over the world, but has told many that his time in Kuwait was among his favorites, as he was able to be a part of recovery efforts there.

Mark dedicated over 23 years of his career at Parsons as an engineer, where he was able to put his knowledge and skills to use as a project manager and continue to travel the world. Never one to boast, he was always very modest about his accomplishments, but made his parents and family very proud.

Mark was known for his love of family and friends, work ethic, love of travel, and generous spirit. He would not hesitate to help a loved one, or even a stranger, in need. He loved to golf with his “Pops”, spend time with his mother, share diving adventures with his brother John, and debate with his five sisters as to who was his “favorite”. He was often thought of as being quiet and unassuming, but always held strong in his convictions.

Mark was recently thrilled to be back on US soil after being overseas and was looking forward to spending more time with family, especially his beloved parents. He recently purchased a camp in Mountain View, in the heart of the Adirondack region of NY, where he and his family were able to make many special memories this past year, that will be cherished for years to come. It was one of the greatest gifts he could have given everyone.

Mark is survived by his loving parents, Richard and Marilynn (Rhode) Lane of Brasher Falls, NY; sister Theresa McSweeney (Rick Kissane), of Loudonville, NY; brother John Lane (Linda Spencer) of Juneau, AK; sister Mary (John) Keenan of Brasher Falls, NY; sister Catherine Lane-Johnson (Eric Johnson) of Malone, NY; sister Jeanette (Sean) Haggerty of Windham, NH; and his sister Maureen (James) VanDemark of Schenectady, NY. He is also survived by numerous first- and second-generation nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, Godchildren, extended family, and many friends who he considered to be family. Mark will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him.

A service will be held on Friday, November 5th at 11:00am at St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church in Brasher Falls, NY. Masks will be required for unvaccinated attendees. Per Mark’s wishes, there will be a military interment in San Antonio, TX at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project (woundedwarriorproject.org), Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (pancan.org), and Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet (csjalbany.org).

