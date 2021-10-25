New state law lets workers propose cutting hours instead of layoffs

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Workers facing layoffs in New York state now have a right to ask their employers instead to trim all workers’ hours and have unemployment insurance help offset the losses for everyone.

That’s according to a law that Gov. Kathy Hochul signed Saturday.

The measure is meant to increase awareness of what is known as the “shared work program.”

The new law says workers can petition employers to go that route instead of laying people off.

The employer has to respond to the request but doesn’t have to grant it.

