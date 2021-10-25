Advertisement

Odgensburg Command Performances will be back in 2022

January 30, 2022
Their new season starts on January 30
Their new season starts on January 30
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Originally scheduled for October, 2021, this performance was moved to January.

If you already have tickets for the October 30 performance please keep them for the rescheduled date January 30, 2022.  If you haven’t purchased tickets yet they are still available.  The OCP Box Office is currently closed but you can leave a message at 315 393 2625 or email ocp@ogdensburgk12.org

Other performances include South Pacific and An American in Paris

Check out their website for information on other shows and their entire season.

