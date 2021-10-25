Advertisement

Police: Reports of injuries after shooting in Idaho mall

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s...
The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Police in Boise, Idaho, say there has been a shooting at a shopping mall with reports of multiple injuries.

They say one person is in custody.

Police on Twitter said Monday afternoon they are working their way through each business at the mall but don’t have information indicating additional threats.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

The Boise Towne Square shopping mall is located in Idaho’s largest city and is the city’s largest mall.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Girls and women from across the north country compete for the crown and scholarships.
Miss Adirondack and Miss Thousand Islands come to Sackets Harbor
Clifford Mayette
Ogdensburg man accused of raping child
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Watertown police car
Man apparently ok after jumping into river

Latest News

FILE - This 1978 file photo shows serial killer John Wayne Gacy. Gacy was convicted of killing...
North Carolina man identified as victim of John Wayne Gacy
FILE - In this Oct. 5, 2021 file photo, Kyle Rittenhouse, appears for a motion hearing, in...
Attorneys argue on use-of-force experts at Rittenhouse trial
FILE - Former Facebook data scientist Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate...
Facebook profits rise amid Facebook Papers findings
Two developers are vying for Ogdensburg's Diamond National property.
Developers propose condos, marina, duplexes on Ogdensburg property