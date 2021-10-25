Proposed Jefferson County budget: spending up, taxes hold steady

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you live in Jefferson County, there’s good news for property owners: your taxes are staying the same.

The county’s 2022 proposed budget is out and there’s a plan to increase spending, but keep your taxes where they are.

People who own a home valued at $100,000 would continue to pay $744 in taxes next year under the proposal.

The spending plan is $266 million - a 5.7% increase from this year.

Officials point out that 2020′s budget was paired down because of financial fears over COVID.

To balance the 2022 budget, the county isn’t dipping as far as it usually does into its savings account; in fact, it’ll rely on it 40 percent less than usual.

County Administrator Bob Hagemann says they’re able to do all of this because the county has seen an increase in major revenue streams.

“The four main revenues that are generated through the county - which would be federal dollars, state dollars, sales tax, and property tax - all of those four accounts or four funds are up a bit this year,” he said.

Hagemann says the county is adding a dozen new jobs to its payroll. Five of them are dispatchers as the county 911 system prepares to take over full dispatching duties from Guilfoyle Ambulance.

