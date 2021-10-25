Rocky Horror Picture Show at the Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Come do the Time Warp with us!

October 30, 8pm (Doors open at 7pm)

Tickets are $10 each and can be purchased here, by calling the box office

(315-686-2200), or by walk-up during box office hours (Tues-Fri 11am-5pm).

Remember your first time? It began as a little-known experimental London stage production, bombed in movie theaters when initially released in 1975 and went on to become a massive underground hit and international pop culture phenomenon.

Now the longest running film in history, this rock and roll classic comes to the Clayton Opera House! Dressing up is encouraged.

APPROVED PROPS:

Paper confetti only, playing cards, newspapers, toilet paper, water pistols, rubber gloves, flashlight, party hats, noisemakers, bell, toast*, rice*

*toast and rice are acceptable in limited quantities. No throwing objects of any kind at the screen.

NOT APPROVED:

Candles, lighters, silly string, glitter, open flames of any kind.

