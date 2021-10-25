Rodney J. Cannan, 70, of Glenfield

Rodney J. Cannan, 70, of Blue Street, died in the emergency room on Friday evening, October 22, 2021 at Lewis County Health System. (Source: Funeral Home)

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - Rodney J. Cannan, 70, of Blue Street, died in the emergency room on Friday evening, October 22, 2021 at Lewis County Health System.

Mr. Cannan was born August 8, 1951 in Lowville the son of the late John H. and Lucy M. (Wright) Cannan. Rodney graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School. He joined the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged in 1973. He married Elaine M. Miller on March 16, 1974 at Bethel Church of The Nazarene with John Alder, Pastor officiating. Rodney had worked for Hoffman and Dudo Inc., and Crown Zellerbach.

The couple owned and operated the Superette General Store in Glenfield. Rod was a meat cutter with his father-in-law, Carl Miller in Alder Creek. The majority of his career was with auto parts stores in the area, where you could find Rodney behind the counter. He also helped out at the family store at Miller’s Meat Market.

Rod enjoyed hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, playing cards with family, watching WWE wrestling, and loved spending time with his children and grandson.

Rodney is survived by his wife of 47 years, Elaine, their two daughters, Nicole L. and (Anthony) Black; and Renee J. Cannan; his two grandchildren, Crystal E. Black and Lincoln J.K. Black; his brother, Allen A. (Mary) Cannan; his sister, Jean Davis; and several nieces and nephews.

He’s predeceased by his sister, Shirley J. (Frank) Hoch, and brother-in-law, Clarence J. Davis.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 28th, 2 to 4:00pm at Sundquist Funeral Home. Followed by a service at 4:00 P.M. Private burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery.

Memorials in Rodney’s name may be made to: Lewis County Humane Society, P.O. Box 682, Lowville, NY 13367

On-line condolence of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com

