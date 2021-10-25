Sandra L. Trickey, 79, of Ogdensburg

Sandra L. Trickey, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Sandra L. Trickey, age 79, of Ogdensburg, NY, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center.

Per her request there will be no funeral services or calling hours. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

Sandra was survived by a daughter, Tresa J. Boprey Advensky of Ogdensburg, NY; two sons, Christopher A. Boprey of Ravena, NY and Michael S. Trickey of Cleveland, NY; grandchildren, Joey Advensky of Ogdensburg, NY, Derek Boprey of Ravena, NY, Dorayne McKern and her husband, Ryan, of Portland, OR Mikayla Trickey of Missouri and Parker Trickey of Missouri.

She was predeceased by a son, Bernard A. Trickey, Jr., in 2005 and a half-brother, Edward Doolittle of Florida.

Sandra was born on February 7, 1942, to Earl M. and Margaret L. (Hance) Gillette, in Gouverneur, NY. She was later adopted by her grandparents, David and Stella J. Hance in 1945. Sandra attended schools in Gouverneur, Kendrew Corners and Heuvelton, NY. A marriage to Terence M. Boprey ended in divorce. She married Bernard (Pete) A. Trickey on March 28, 1964, at the Methodist Church in Ogdensburg, NY. He predeceased her on April 18, 2018. Sandra worked for ACCO and then for Newell Manufacturing for twenty-five years until her retirement due to disability.

Sandra enjoyed going to BINGO and the casinos. She also liked to listen to music. Sandra’s favorite saying was “You’re going to miss me when I’m gone,” and she liked to listen to that song by Anna Kendrick. Donations may be made in Sandra’s memory to the Ogdensburg Seaway Festival Fund, C/o Community Bank, Cheryl Pearson, 320 Ford Street, Ogdensburg, NY 13669 and the Ogdensburg Boy’s and Girl’s Club, PO BOX 555, Ogdensburg, NY, 13669.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.