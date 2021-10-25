Advertisement

Scattered rain & breezy today

By Beth Hall
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Rain could be heavy at times this morning.

It will also be breezy.

Showers will become more scattered in the afternoon. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Scattered showers continue overnight. Lows will be in the upper 40s.

We’ll have occasional rain on Tuesday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

It will be partly sunny and 55 on Wednesday.

Thursday should be a gorgeous day. It will be mostly sunny with highs around 60.

It will be mostly cloud friday. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

Showers are likely Saturday. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

Sunday is Halloween. There’s a chance of showers and highs will be in the mid-50s.

