SPCA: escaping Kitty

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It was the case of the escaping cat.

A large cat named Kitty was to be the featured pet licensed vet tech and behavioral specialist Caitlyn Alberry brought from the Jefferson County SPCA.

But he bolted from the cat carrier as soon as it opened and escaped somewhere into the studio.

He was found later, but well after the segment was over.

In the meantime, Alberry told us that several dogs came in to the shelter recently and nine more are coming in this week from the Central New York SPCA.

If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can stop by the shelter or call 315-782-3260. If it’s a particular dog you’re interested in, it’s best to call ahead to make sure it’s still available. You can check out pets ahead of time at jeffersoncountyspca.org.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.