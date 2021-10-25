Sunday Sports: Gouverneur Wildcats take 5th straight NAC regular season title

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - The regular season in high school football wrapped up this Saturday with sectional playoffs beginning Friday night.

In the Northern Athletic Conference, the Gouverneur Wildcats continued their dominance and are poised to make a deep run in the post season.

On Friday night, the Governeur Wildcats completed another perfect season in NAC play, defeating Massena 24-0 to finish the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record for their 5th straight NAC regular season title.

What stands out is it’s the 5th consecutive year that the Wildcats have gone undefeated in NAC play.

The Section 3 Football seedings and pairings were released Sunday.

In Class A, the Indian River Warriors earned the top seed. Indian River will play host to 8th seed Auburn Friday night at 7 PM at Indian River.

The Carthage Comets earned the 5th seed in Class A. They will travel to 4th seed West Genesee on Friday night for a 6 PM contest against the Wildcats.

In Class C, General Brown is the 2nd seed. The Lions get a home game and will host 7th seed Southern Hills on Friday night at 7 PM.

In Class D, the Sandy Creek Comets are the 6th seed. They travel to Waterville for an opening round game Saturday at 6 PM.

In 8 Man Football, 4th seed South Lewis hosts 5th seed New York Mills on Friday at 7 PM and 6th seed Thousand Islands travels to 3rd seed West Canada Valley for an opening round game Saturday at high noon.

On the soccer field, three Frontier League teams remain alive in the Section 3 tournament.

On the girls’ side, 2nd seed IHC will meet 3rd seed Mount Markham in the semifinals on Wednesday at 7 PM at South Jefferson.

In the early game on Wednesday at South Jeff, a Section 3 Class D semifinal matchup as 4th seed Lyme takes on top seed Bishop Ludden with that game set to start at 5 PM.

Only one boys’ soccer team is still left standing. In Class D, the 2nd seed Panthers of Belleville Henderson get a semifinal matchup with 3rd seed Manlius Pebble Hill on Wednesday night at 7 PM at Mexico High School.

