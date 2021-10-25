Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire

TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - Two Fort Covington residents died in a camper fire in the town of Tupper Lake Saturday.

State police say the victims are tentatively identified as 53-year-old Thomas Smiddy and 48-year-old Kerry Jacobs.

Troopers say smoke from the blaze was discovered around 10:30 a.m. by other campers who were driving past the campsite where the victims’ tow-behind camper was parked at Township #19 Camp on Pitchfork Road.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Autopsies are pending to determine the cause of death.

