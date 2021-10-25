Woman asks court to reduce manslaughter sentence

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Watertown woman who stabbed her boyfriend to death in 2010 appeared in Jefferson County Court Monday morning.

Krista Goley was found guilty of first-degree manslaughter in 2012 for killing 21-year-old Tim Rolland.

Now, she wants her 27-year sentence reduced, claiming she was a victim of domestic violence.

The hearing comes after a change in state law in 2019. The Domestic Violence Survivors Justice Act gives judges more options when sentencing people who have been convicted of violence against abusive partners.

During Monday’s hearing, Goley and her attorney, Jane LaRock, presented evidence that she has a long history as a victim, both at the hands of her parents and in her relationship with Rolland.

The evidence included several orders of protection.

Goley also took the stand to discuss the work she’s done during her nine years at Bedford Hills Correctional Facility near New York City.

“She’s also done college courses and has been teaching other people in the facility,” LaRock said. “Again, it shows that she is not the terrible terrible person that the district attorney seems to want to portray her as.”

District Attorney Kristyna Mills cited police reports and witnesses to the crime as evidence in the hearing.

LaRock and Mills have 30 days to write their arguments, which will be presented on November 30.

