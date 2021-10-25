Advertisement

WWNY wishes master control operator Eric Amundsen a happy retirement

Eric Amundsen(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The man who signs WWNY television on the air every morning is signing off.

Eric Amundsen retired from broadcasting Monday after 39 years with WWNY-TV.

Hired in 1982, Eric has done almost every technical job here at Channel 7, from being a cameraman running after breaking news to directing newscasts.

For the last 20 years he has worked in master control, where we send out our signal to you.

Eric’s days of waking up at 2 a.m. to get ready to come to Channel 7 to put us on the air every morning are now over.

He reflected on how he has constantly kept learning.

“It’s all state of the art. Now we’re on the same ground as the networks with servers feeding 3 TV stations. It’s totally changed and I have had to relearn my job 3 or 4 times,” he said.

Before television, Eric worked at WOTT radio in Watertown.

