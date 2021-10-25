Your Turn: feedback on COVID patient, gas tax & Theresa native

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Many of your comments this week are about 26-year-old Kyle Whiting. The Clayton man is fighting for his life after contracting COVID. He was not vaccinated and his family spoke out about the risks of not getting the shot:

Please, people, this is real. We lost our sister last week to COVID.

Sheri Crane

Stop trying to scare people into getting something they don’t need.

Shawna Lopez

I’m so sorry. Praying for his family and fiancée.

Nikol Miller

Republicans are calling on Governor Kathy Hochul to suspend the state’s gas tax as prices continue to climb:

It would certainly help!

Kathleen M. Casey

The revenue raised goes toward fixing highways and other infrastructure projects. How do you suggest we pay for these expenses?

Diane Gusa

You have a better chance of catching polio than getting a Democrat to lower taxes.

Michael Dimon

A U.S. Marine Corps veteran, who disarmed a teenage robbery suspect in an Arizona gas station by grabbing his gun, was born and raised in Theresa:

Mess with a country boy, that’s what you get.

Laurie Mckenney

He’s still protecting and a hero.

Donna White

