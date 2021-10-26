Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase

BRUSHTON, New York (WWNY) - A Franklin County man faces charges after a gas station drive-off led to a chase Monday morning.

State police say 36-year-old Anthony Walker of Malone allegedly drove away from the Stewart’s Shop in Brushton shortly before 7 a.m. without for paying for gas he pumped into his vehicle.

Troopers say they found the suspect vehicle and it sped off when they tried to pull it over. That led to a three-minute chase over around five miles that reached up to 110 miles per hour. Police say they called the chase off out of concern for public safety.

They located the vehicle a short time later and took Walker into custody. He was charged with third-degree unlawfully fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, petit larceny, and multiple vehicle and traffic charges.

Walker was issued tickets to appear in Brushton and Malone town courts.

