Bolshoi Ballet Live on the Big Screen

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Spartacus

At Salmon Run Mall Regal Cinema

Huge in scale and spectacular in effect, Spartacus is a true tour de force of a ballet, set to Aram Khachaturian’s superb score. With an incredible display of might from the four leading dancers to the entire corps de ballet, its passionate pas de deux, and larger-than-life pyrotechnical feats, Spartacus is the ultimate spectacle of virtuosity and lyricism.

Tickets

