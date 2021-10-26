Advertisement

Bolshoi Ballet Live on the Big Screen

Sunday November 7 at 12:55 pm
November 7 at Regal Cinema, Salmon run Mall(fathom events)
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

Spartacus

Huge in scale and spectacular in effect, Spartacus is a true tour de force of a ballet, set to Aram Khachaturian’s superb score. With an incredible display of might from the four leading dancers to the entire corps de ballet, its passionate pas de deux, and larger-than-life pyrotechnical feats, Spartacus is the ultimate spectacle of virtuosity and lyricism.

