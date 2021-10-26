Advertisement

Diane J. Kurtz, 61, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Diane passed away at home Sunday, October 24th. She was 61 years old.
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Diane J. Kurtz will be 2:00pm Thursday, October 28th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Rev. Jeffrey E. Smith officiating. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 12:00pm. Burial will take place in Brookside Cemetery 11:00am Friday, October 29th.

Born in Syracuse February 14, 1960, Diane was a daughter of Charles and Patricia (Cousineau) Hanley. She was educated in the North Syracuse School District.

On March 24, 1979, Diane married Mark C. Kurtz at St. Rose Church in North Syracuse, Father Matthews officiating. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, plants, and spending time with her family (especially her grandchildren).

Surviving besides her husband, Mark, are her children, Mark Kurtz, Jr. of Watertown, Matthew Kurtz of Watertown, Heidi and Steve Schaeffler of Liverpool; her grandchildren, Sabria, Carter, Colton; and her siblings, Christine (Patrick) Mooney, David (Terri) Hanley, Peggy (Mike) Crist. Diane is also survived by her beloved dog, Mr. Ecco.

Donations may be made in her name to St. Jude’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made online at reedbenoit.com

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

