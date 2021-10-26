Eric B. Hammond, 60, of Norwood

Eric B. Hammond, 60, a resident of Regan Road, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Potsdam. (Source: Funeral Home)

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Eric B. Hammond, 60, a resident of Regan Road, passed away suddenly on Sunday, October 24, 2021 in Potsdam.

Eric was born on May 8, 1961 in Canton, the son of Dale Fisher and Joyce Rodwell. He first attended school at Colton-Pierrepont before graduating from Canton Central School. He continued his education at Canton ATC taking courses with the Criminal Justice program. On April 25, 1992, he married Sandra Bond at the Church of the Nazarene.

For many years, Eric was a corrections officer with the New York State Department of Correctional Services. After his retirement he became a Youth Advocate for the Youth Advocate Program in Canton, where he was currently working. Eric enjoyed all the “manly” things with fitness being at the top of the list. He enjoyed cycling, hiking, and weight lifting to achieve his fitness goals, working on cars, hunting, and a great gift for garden architecture.

Eric is survived by his wife, Sandra; his children, Raina Fuller of Madrid; Erin White of Madrid; Tiffany Alexander of Norfolk; and Tyler Hammond of Potsdam; his grandchildren, Carter Alexander, Ava and Andrew Fuller; and Autumn, Cheyeanne, and Bear Wilson; and his parents, Joyce Daby of Potsdam and Dale Fisher of Tennessee.

He is also survived by his sisters, Gaia (Gary) Quay of Portland, Oregon; Laura Seaver of Potsdam; Ramona (Kevin) Caskinett of Potsdam; Peggy (Rick) Patrick of Pennsylvania; Nancy (Jack) Lowery of Tennessee, Shirley (William) Scharf of North Lawrence; his brothers, Algie (Toni) Seaver Potsdam; Craig (Joy) Hammond of Mims, Florida; and Charles (Paula) Fisher of St. Louis, Missouri; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by Jesse Seaver, Richard Hammond, and Robert Daby; and his maternal grandparents, Algie and Alice Rodwell.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however there will be no services at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Youth Advocate Program.

Memories may be shared and condolence offered to his family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

