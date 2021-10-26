Flesh and Blood Book Signing at Fibonacci Gallery

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

West Moss’s Book Reading/Signing/Q&A

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 6-8pm

Place: Fibonacci Art Gallery, 100 Court St. Watertown, NY 13601

West Moss will be reading from her newest book, Flesh & Blood: Reflections on Infertility, Family, and Creating a Bountiful Life: A Memoir, published by Algonquin, released on October 12, 2021. At the same time she will entertain questions regarding her story, about which she is passionate. She will also sign copies of her book which will be available at Fibonacci that evening. Her book has been reviewed by Kirkus: “A healing balm, this inviting memoir lights a path through grief and illness.” For more information you can follow her on Instagram (nwestmoss) All interested are invited to join us at Fibonacci. Please be prepared to wear a face covering. Seating will be limited to approximately 30 people. Beverages and light fare will be available.

*keep posted here for more information and an interview With West

