Advertisement

Flesh and Blood Book Signing at Fibonacci Gallery

Friday, November 4 at 6:00 pm
Acclaimed Author comes to town - November 5
Acclaimed Author comes to town - November 5(fibonacci gallery)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:26 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

West Moss’s Book Reading/Signing/Q&A

Date: Friday, November 5, 2021

Time: 6-8pm

Place: Fibonacci Art Gallery, 100 Court St. Watertown, NY 13601

West Moss will be reading from her newest book, Flesh & Blood: Reflections on Infertility, Family, and Creating a Bountiful Life: A Memoir, published by Algonquin, released on October 12, 2021. At the same time she will entertain questions regarding her story, about which she is passionate. She will also sign copies of her book which will be available at Fibonacci that evening. Her book has been reviewed by Kirkus: “A healing balm, this inviting memoir lights a path through grief and illness.” For more information you can follow her on Instagram (nwestmoss) All interested are invited to join us at Fibonacci. Please be prepared to wear a face covering. Seating will be limited to approximately 30 people. Beverages and light fare will be available.

*keep posted here for more information and an interview With West

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

Tri-county unemployment rates drop slightly
Quo Vadis, Aida? At Cinema Ten
Cinema Ten - November 2
November 7 at Regal Cinema, Salmon run Mall
Bolshoi Ballet Live on the Big Screen
Jefferson Community College open house
Open house next week at JCC