Frances McCormick Van Horne, 94, formerly of Canton

MANLIUS, New York (WWNY) - Frances McCormick Van Horne, 94, of Manlius, NY, formerly of Canton, NY passed away peacefully on October 24, 2021 at Francis House in Syracuse, NY, following a brief, non COVID related illness.

A life long resident of Canton, Frances was born on the Potter homestead at Langdon’s Corners to Ronald and Helen Potter McCormick.

She entered the A Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in September 1944, graduating in September of 1947. In January 1948 she became the night supervisor of the Obstetrics Department. Frances held the position until November 1950, when she moved to Michigan and became a Staff member at Mt Carmel Mercy Hospital in Detroit and later at Breyer Memorial Hospital in Ypsilanti.

In 1951 she married Otis Van Horne of Canton, and in 1954 the couple returned to Canton. She was involved with several organizations, including becoming the Chairman of the American Red Cross Bloodmobile, as well as being a member of the Western St Lawrence County American Red Cross Board of Directors for many years.

Other activities included the Shirley Circle of the Canton United Methodist Church, the Friends of Canton Free Library, the St Lawrence County Historical Association, and the ABHH Alumnae Association.

Frances was an incredibly accomplished knitter. She knitted for charity until her final days. Following her retirement, she was a dedicated quilter, making dozens of quilts for family, friends and charity for over 30 years. She was a charter member of Borderline Quilters, as well as the Quilter’s Quorum and the Museum Quilters.

In the late 60s she became one of the faculty members who established the LPN instructional program at BOCES Seaway Tech, where she taught for several years.

After her husband’s retirement, the couple traveled extensively throughout the United States and Europe. They enjoyed attending over 20 Elder-hostels, and many cruises. Together they were members of SOAR at SUNY Potsdam where she served on the Board of Directors and taught classes on her interests: The First Ladies, Queen Victoria, American famous families, and Hepburn Hospital.

Frances was predeceased by her husband Otis in 2017. She is survived by her sons, Philip (Lucy) and Mark (Maryam), as well as 4 Grandchildren and 6 Great Grandchildren.

In light of COVID-19, services will be private with a memorial service in the Spring. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services is in charge of Frances’ care and arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Francis House in Syracuse, NY, or to the Claxton-Hepburn Foundation, dedicated to the Cancer Center, in Ogdensburg.

Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org

