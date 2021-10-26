Gouverneur man allegedly tried to illegally buy gun

TOWN OF GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - A Gouverneur man is accused of trying to buy a gun without disclosing his criminal history.

State police charged 52-year-old John R. Spencer Jr. with first-degree falsifying business records and attempt to criminally purchase a weapon.

Troopers said Spencer tried to buy a firearm on September 9 in the town of Gouverneur, but gave inaccurate information on the background check regarding his criminal history.

Spencer was arraigned in Gouverneur Town Court and released on his own recognizance.

