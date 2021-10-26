Advertisement

Grab the umbrella & rain jacket

By Les Shockley
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 6:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The good news is, it’s not going to rain all week.

The bad news? It’s going to rain all day.

Rain will be fairly steady through the afternoon. It could start to clear off by evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We could see some scattered showers as rain continues to clear overnight. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

It will be sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday. It will be cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Halloween is Sunday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain and highs will be in the mid-50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire

Latest News

7-day forecast
Tuesday AM Weather
7
Rain on Tuesday
7
wwny 6pm weather
Wake Up Weather
Scattered rain & breezy today