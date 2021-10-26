Grab the umbrella & rain jacket

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The good news is, it’s not going to rain all week.

The bad news? It’s going to rain all day.

Rain will be fairly steady through the afternoon. It could start to clear off by evening. Highs will be in the low 50s.

We could see some scattered showers as rain continues to clear overnight. Lows will be around 40 degrees.

Sunshine returns Wednesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid-50s.

It will be sunny on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 50s.

Friday will be partly sunny with a 40 percent chance of rain. Highs will be in the upper 50s.

There’s a 70 percent chance of rain on Saturday. It will be cloudy with highs in the mid-50s.

Halloween is Sunday. There’s a 40 percent chance of rain and highs will be in the mid-50s.

Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 50s.

