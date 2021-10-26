Highlights & scores: Section X boys’ soccer postseason action

PARISHVILLE, New York (WWNY) - The Section X soccer postseason got underway Monday.

Harrisville was at Parishville-Hopkinton for the Section X Class D boys’ soccer quarterfinal The Panthers’ Jon Snell looks to score on a partial break, but Harrisville’s Degan Carr thwarts the attack.

Noah Phippen feeds Snell for another chance, but Pirates keeper Nolan Sullivan snags one of his nine saves. Will Taylor’s shot on net is scooped up by Panthers keeper Kade Hayes. This game would remain scoreless through regulation and go to sudden-victory overtime.

At 3:50 of the extra period, Snell sets up Ray Voisine with the “Golden Goal,” sending Parishville-Hopkinton to victory and the Class D semifinals to face Morristown.

Norwood-Norfolk was at St. Lawrence Central for the Class C boys’ soccer semifinal. The Larries on a cross and scramble at the net, but Flyers goalie Kaden St. Andrews jumps in the fray for the stop.

One of Norwood-Norfolk’s best chances is set up by Ryley Ashley to Andrew Favreau, but his redirect is just wide. The game stayed scoreless until the 55th minute when Gabe Hornung split the defense and ripped a shot off a fullback and into the net. Hornung scored both of the Larries’ goals.

St. Lawrence Central beat Norwood-Norfolk 2-0 and will face Madrid-Waddington for the Class C championship.

Monday’s local scores

Boys’ Section X Class C soccer semifinals

Madrid-Waddington 9, Brushton-Moira 0

St. Lawrence Central 2, Norwood-Norfolk 0

Boys’ Section X Class D soccer quarterfinals

Parishville-Hopkinton 1, Harrisville 0

Morristown 4, Colton-Pierrepont 3

Chateaugay 2, Heuvelton 1

Lisbon 1, Edwards-Knox

Girls’ Section X Class B soccer semifinals

Gouverneur 3, Potsdam 0

Canton 1, OFA 0

High school volleyball

Gouverneur 3, Clifton-Fine 2

Malone 3, Salmon River 0

Chateaugay 3, Brushton-Moira 0

OFA 3, Potsdam 2

Canton 3, Madrid-Waddington 0

