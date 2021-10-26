Josephine A. “Nana” Ossola, 86, of Watertown

Josephine A. “Nana” Ossola, 86, formerly of Davidson St., Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County Monday, October 25, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Josephine A. “Nana” Ossola, 86, formerly of Davidson St., Watertown passed away peacefully at Hospice of Jefferson County Monday, October 25, 2021.

She was born in Watertown September 13, 1935, daughter of Augustine “Gus” and Anna L. Tarzia Capone and graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy. She married Louis I. Ossola on October 20, 1955 at St. Anthony’s Church with Fr. Anthony A. Milia officiating. Mr. Ossola, a store manager for Acme Markets, died December 9, 2014.

Nana had worked as a secretary for her brother at Empsall’s Department Store and also for The Stable, a clothing store. She then was a clerk at JC Penney’s for seventeen years. She was a communicant of Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church and enjoyed participating in all church activities. She also enjoyed baking, especially Italian cookies, Sunday dinner with her family, morning coffee with her siblings, and her summers growing up on Lake Ontario.

Nana is survived by her four sons and their wives, Ronald L. and Lynn A., Watertown, William M. and Patricia, Pinellas Park, FL, Thomas J. and Cindy L., Watertown, and Steven C. and Jennifer H., Lacona; eleven grandchildren and ten great grandchildren; brother and his wife, Charles and Linda Capone, Evans Mills; sister Rosalie Prevost, Watertown; several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two brothers and their wives, Marion A. and Theresa Capone and Augustine D. and Angelika Capone; sister and her husband, Barbara and Fred Cook; and brother-in-law, Francis “Fran” Prevost.

A calling hour will be held on Thursday, October 28, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown from 9 - 10 AM followed by a prayer service at 10:15 AM. The funeral mass will be celebrated at 11 AM at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart with Fr. Frank Natale presiding with burial in Glenwood Cemetery after the mass. Online condolences to Nana’s family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to either Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. or Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde St., both in Watertown, NY 13601.

