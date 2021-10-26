Advertisement

Kraft Heinz and Lowville officials to meet monthly over water issues

Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville
Kraft Heinz plant in Lowville(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville officials and Kraft Heinz will now meet once a month as a way to prevent another water watch for the village.

That decision comes after a meeting between the village and its largest manufacturer.

Village Department of Public Works Superintendent Paul Denise says it was Kraft’s idea to meet once a month as a way to open the door to better communication between the 2 sides.

That way both parties are on the same page and can better manage the village’s water supply.

“If we know that they’re having a problem over there, we can adjust things. If they have any issues, they’ll be in direct contact with us, and if we have any issues, we’ll be in direct contact with them,” said Denise.

Kraft’s water usage over the summer increased, putting extra strain on the village’s water supply.

Lowville leaders also just imposed extra surcharges that Kraft would be subject to if the manufacturer uses too much water. It’s Kraft’s new string cheese line in Lowville that has the company needing extra water. The company said it was because of increase in production during the pandemic.

