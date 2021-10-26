Lewis County’s proposed budget keeps property taxes steady

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is proposing a $53 million spending plan for 2022. That’s about a 6 percent increase over this year.

The good news for county residents is that property taxes are staying the same. For a home assessed at $100,000, the taxpayer would pay the same $754 he or she did this past year.

County Manager Ryan Piche says the county is able to do that because revenue is up about 8 percent.

He says the 2021 budget was conservative because of the pandemic, but next year’s budget is closer to normal.

“Actually, things have turned out much better than we expected. The state’s finances are in good shape. The revenue cuts that we anticipated have been restored in this year’s budget,” he said.

Piche says the county is adding about a handful of new jobs to its payroll, including a couple to the public health department. That’s in an effort to help fight the pandemic.

