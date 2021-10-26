Miss our Watertown candidates forum? Watch it now

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you missed the airing of our Watertown city council candidates forum Monday evening, here’s your chance to watch it.

The video above includes the full hour-long special. It aired at 7 p.m. on WNYF, Fox 28.

The forum included all seven council candidates. Five are running for two four-years seats, two are running for a two-year seat.

Running for the four-year seats are Michelle Capone, Cliff Olney, Ben Shoen, write-in candidate Leonard Spaziani, and council member Lisa Ruggiero.

Amy Horton and Patrick Hickey are vying for the two-year seat.

Topics included spending priorities, transparency, the fire department, and what to do when the city’s lucrative hydroelectric contract expires in 2030.

Voters will make their decisions on November 2.

