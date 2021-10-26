Advertisement

National Grid switching to electric vehicles

National Grid is on the road to converting part of its vehicle fleet from combustion engines to electric.(WWNY)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - National Grid is on the road to converting part of its vehicle fleet from combustion to electric engines.

The company plans to switch its pickup trucks, SUVS, passenger cars, and vans by 2030. That’s almost 5,800 hundred vehicles.

Kerry Martin is helping spearhead the project and says some electric passenger cars are already in use.

Martin acknowledges the hurdles in converting the fleet, like finding vehicles that can hold a charge, especially when traveling to rural and snowy areas.

But he says making the switch is important.

“Looking at the transportation industry, emissions from that sector account for about 20 to about 25 percent or so in the world. So, with us having such a large fleet in the Northeast, if we can do anything to try and mitigate that and curb that, we’re going to have to do so. And it’s definitely our responsibility to do so,” he said.

Martin says National Grid will be testing out an electric van in the near future.

