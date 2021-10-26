Ogdensburg council candidates to debate questions from voters

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s billed as a chance for Ogdensburg City Council candidates to defend their views on a level playing field.

Eight candidates will take to the debate stage Friday night at city council chambers.

For the voters, the debate action will be available online. Questions submitted by voters will be picked randomly by debate moderator Dawn Merz.

“This is one of the biggest debates, or biggest elections, we’ve had in a long time that has had so much attention from the citizens,” said Joe Sovie, Ogdensburg 2021 debate organizer. “I’m hoping this debate brings everyone together in a fair and unbiased environment.”

Voters can submit questions ahead of time for the candidates via e-mail to Ogd2021debate@yahoo.com. Or they can be put in a drop box at city hall.

The public will have the opportunity to view the debate by using the following link: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/1967485216895189006 or by listen only mode by calling 1-415-655-0052 and entering meeting ID: 425-141-171.

There are 7 candidates on the ballot and one person campaigning as a write-in candidate. There are 3 seats up for grabs on the city council.

