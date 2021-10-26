Advertisement

Ogdensburg lawmakers award Diamond project & opt in to marijuana sales

Two developers are vying for Ogdensburg's Diamond National property.
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:44 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A sought-after waterfront property in Ogdensburg appears to have a new developer.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, lawmakers decided to award the city-owned Diamond National site to Blue Water Development.

The Atlanta-based group has a more-than-$100 million plan to put a 180-slip marina, 120 condos, and a hotel on the property.

City staff will now negotiate with Blue Water on the sale, but an actual transfer of property will need a second vote from council.

The group was awarded the property over Paul M. Fowler Development, which had a plan to build ranch-style duplexes, town homes, and private dockage.

Council members also unanimously voted to opt in to the legal sale of recreational marijuana in Ogdensburg.

Officially, lawmakers only have to vote on adopting a local law to opt out of sales, but the city manager says Monday’s night move signals a definitive decision by the council.

Now, Ogdensburg’s planning and development board can hammer out details on what times and where dispensaries can operate, and present those details to the council in January.

