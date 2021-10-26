Open house next week at JCC
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house coming up for people who are thinking about attending Jefferson Community College.
Director of admissions Chelsea Marra talked about the in-person open house during on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.
The open house is Friday, November 5 in the Jules Center Commons.
Check-in is at 8:45 a.m. Masks are required.
You can sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.
