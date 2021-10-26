Open house next week at JCC

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s an open house coming up for people who are thinking about attending Jefferson Community College.

Director of admissions Chelsea Marra talked about the in-person open house during on 7 News This Morning. You can watch her interview in the video above.

The open house is Friday, November 5 in the Jules Center Commons.

Check-in is at 8:45 a.m. Masks are required.

You can sign up at sunyjefferson.edu/openhouse.

