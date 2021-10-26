Advertisement

Police: Man charged with DUI says 4-year-old son was the one driving

Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and...
Sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over with his two sons, ages 4 and 15, in his pickup truck with him. They say the man claimed the 4-year-old was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.(Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GILLETTE, Wyo. (AP) - A Wyoming man allegedly tried getting out of a drunken driving charge by claiming his 4-year-old son was the one behind the wheel.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say deputies pulled the 39-year-old man over Saturday. They say his two sons, ages 4 and 15, were in his pickup truck with him.

Officials say the man claimed his 4-year-old son was sitting on his lap and was the one driving.

The Gillette News Record reports that officials say the man refused field sobriety and breath tests.

Deputies arrested him on suspicion of driving under the influence and other violations.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire

Latest News

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were found in a Florida nature preserve last week. He had been the...
Florida police admit mistakes made in Brian Laundrie investigation
Two developers are vying for Ogdensburg's Diamond National property.
Ogdensburg lawmakers award Diamond project & opt in to marijuana sales
After months of start-and-stop negotiations, Biden's overall package is now being eyed as at...
Biden pushes for deal on sweeping economic, climate package
While taking care of her mom, Terry Wulf, during her battle with breast cancer, Amanda Nelson...
Mother, daughter survive battles with breast cancer together