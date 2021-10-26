Advertisement

Proposed SLC budget increases spending, reduces taxes

St. Lawrence County's seal
St. Lawrence County's seal(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If St. Lawrence County’s 2022 budget stays as proposed, property owners will see a small reduction in taxes.

County officials released a brief overview of the tentative budget late Monday night. County Administrator Ruth Doyle presented the budget to lawmakers when they met earlier in the evening.

It calls for the tax rate to decrease from this year’s $8.19 per $1,000 of assessed value to $8.02 next year.

That translates to a roughly $17 tax reduction for a property valued at $100,000.

“The 2022 Tentative Budget strikes a great balance of providing services and reducing taxes,” Legislature chair Bill Sheridan said in a statement.

Spending is up about $10 million over the current year. The total 2022 price tag is a little more than $260 million.

Staffing would remain at about the same level. The proposal calls for losing four positions and gaining the same number elsewhere.

The county is using some of its savings to help offset spending. The proposal calls for $250,000 from the highway department fund balance.

That’s half what the county appropriated from savings this year.

County legislators are expected to begin reviewing the proposal next month and vote on it sometime in December.

