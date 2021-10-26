Advertisement

Reality TV tattoo artist Kat Von D moving to Indiana

California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.
California tattoo artist Kat Von D announced her move to the Hoosier State in a Instagram post.(Source: Instagram/@thekatvond/CNN)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 1:12 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Celebrity tattoo artist Kat Von D is closing her famous shop.

Von D announced on Instagram she is shutting down her tattoo parlor High Voltage after 14 years in business.

The West Hollywood shop was the setting for the TLC reality series “LA Ink,” which aired from 2007 to 2011.

Von D explained she is leaving Los Angeles and moving to rural Indiana. She said she does not plan to return to L.A. very often.

High Voltage officially closes on Dec. 1.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 12, 2021 file photo, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II leaves after...
Queen Elizabeth, per doctor’s advice, won’t attend UN climate conference
Tri-county unemployment rates drop slightly
The lions were tested for COVID-19 when they started exhibiting symptoms.
11 lions test positive for COVID-19 at Denver Zoo
Police in Florida got a surprise when they pulled over a 65-year-old man for having an expired...
Police find live grenade in car during Florida traffic stop