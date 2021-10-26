Advertisement

Samaritan Medical Center gets $1.2M to cover pandemic costs

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is getting $1.2 million to help cover its costs during the pandemic.

North country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik (R. - 21st District) made the announcement Tuesday.

The money is coming from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Disaster Relief Fund.

The funding will help SMC cover pandemic-related costs, including the purchases of increased sanitation, personal protective equipment, protective physical barriers, and social distancing signage for heavily trafficked areas.

“The unforeseen costs of providing safe treatment during the pandemic were especially tough on rural hospitals, which provide critical access for rural communities. Now, Samaritan Medical will receive necessary funding to continue serving the North Country,” said Stefanik in a news release.

This FEMA funding falls under New York state’s March 20, 2020 emergency declaration for the COVID-19 pandemic.

