SeaComm Credit Union plans to build town of Watertown branch

Rendering of planned SeaComm Credit Union
Rendering of planned SeaComm Credit Union(WWNY)
By Jeff Cole
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOWN OF WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - SeaComm Credit Union is set to build a new location in the town of Watertown.

It’s planned for outer Arsenal Street across from Target in the Towne Center.

A new road would be constructed at the light, which would go through the property and come out on nearby Route 202.

As for the new SeaComm branch, President and CEO Scott Wilson tells 7 News it’ll be 3,500 square feet, include 2 drive-thru lanes and an ATM line.

SeaComm plans to eventually move from its current Coffeen Street location it acquired when SeaComm merged with United Neighbors Credit Union.

“This new site will provide expanded access to an extremely vibrant growing region, whereby we can build upon our current membership by providing the highest level of quality services and delivery channels,” said Wilson in an email.

SeaComm has 9 branches in Massena, Potsdam, Canton, Ogdensburg and Burlington, Vermont.

The town of Watertown planning board will talk about the proposal at a meeting next week.

To secure the new location, SeaComm worked with Tnara Route 3, LLC and local developer PJ Simao.

