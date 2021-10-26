Advertisement

South Jeff swimmers set league record

By Mel Busler
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ADAMS, New York (WWNY) - Watertown captured another Frontier League swimming championship on Saturday, but second-place South Jefferson came away with a league record.

The girls’ 400 freestyle relay team of Carley Hughes, Aurora Jarvie, Ava Burns, and Emma Purvis set a league championship mark of 3:57:55 in capturing the race.

It was an outstanding performance by the four swimmers for the record. The coaches knew it could be a special race.

“We really felt we had a good chance to break the record,” Pat Conners said. “We didn’t know what the record was until we saw the heat sheet come out earlier. The time we thought was something obtainable.”

“We have four girls that have the potential to go about a minute or under,” Leah Conners said, “and when we saw the record was about 3:59 we like ‘okay, let’s load this up.’”

