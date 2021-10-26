Stanley J. Szalach, 86, of Turin

Stanley J. Szalach, 86, NYS Route 26, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - Stanley J. Szalach, 86, NYS Route 26, passed away on Saturday, October 23, 2021.

Stanley was born on April 28, 1935 in Lowville, NY, a son of the late Benjamin and Louise Baron Szalach. He graduated from General Martin High School in Glenfield. Stanley enlisted in the U. S. Army and served from 1955 to1957. After his service, he worked on and became the owner of the family farm. On September 19, 1964 he married Betty M. McCanney at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Constableville, NY with the Rev. Jarecki officiating. Stanley and Betty were lifelong dairy farmers.

Stanley is survived by his wife, Betty; five children and their spouses, Philip and Vicky Szalach, of Port Crane; Patrick and Kimberly Szalach of Cazenovia; Christine and Brian Finn of Lowville; S. James and Jessica Szalach of Syracuse and Daniel and Katherine Szalach, of Turin, 13 grandchildren, Laura and Lindsey Szalach, Carleigh, Jacob, Jocelyn and Khloe Szalach, Chelsea and Anthony Magovney, Emily and Brianna Finn, Macie, Tyler and Xander Szalach and Parker Szalach. He is also survived by a brother Roman Szalach of Watertown and several nieces, nephews and cousins. He is predeceased by four brothers, Mety, Benjamin, John and Joseph Szalach; and two sisters, Angeline Petrus and Mary Swiecki.

Stanley was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville. He served on The Lowville Farmer’s Co-Op Board of Directors for 33 years, was a member of Agricultural Stabilization and Conservation Service (ASCS) committee for 25 years and served as Turin Town Supervisor for 2 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Calling hours will be Thursday, October 28, 2021 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Turin Ambulance, 4239 N. State Street, Turin NY, 13473 or St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com

