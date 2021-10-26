Advertisement

Tomorrow’s Health: Virtual lung cancer screening, cancer survivor suicides & pandemic bike crashes

By 7 News Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Screening for lung cancer virtually is just as effective as going to see the doctor in person, and may help improve racial disparities.

A study from Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, showed single-visit telemedicine appointments were just as good for diagnosing the disease.

Researchers say the African American population is less likely to be screened and treated for lung cancer, but that virtual visits make screenings more accessible to minority populations.

Cancer survivor suicides

Long-term survivors of childhood cancer may face an elevated risk of suicide.

A study from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine found cancer survivors older than 28 had about twice the number of suicides as the general population.

However - the risk was still low, with only two suicides per 10,000 people per year.

Pandemic bike crashes

COVID-19 lock-downs lead to a sharp increase in bicycle-related injuries, according to reports from four trauma centers around the country.

Cases involving bicycle accidents doubled during the height of the pandemic.

Researchers attribute the spike to more people using bikes to get around or for exercise.

The study also found that trauma cases from car crashes decreased during lock-downs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire

Latest News

Tomorrow's Health
COVID 19 vaccine
It’s official: final approval granted for booster, mix n’ match shots
Halloween Trick or Treat
Having a healthier Halloween
File image
NYS offering McDonalds, pizza to inmates who get vaccinated