Tomorrow’s Health: Virtual lung cancer screening, cancer survivor suicides & pandemic bike crashes

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Screening for lung cancer virtually is just as effective as going to see the doctor in person, and may help improve racial disparities.

A study from Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia, showed single-visit telemedicine appointments were just as good for diagnosing the disease.

Researchers say the African American population is less likely to be screened and treated for lung cancer, but that virtual visits make screenings more accessible to minority populations.

Cancer survivor suicides

Long-term survivors of childhood cancer may face an elevated risk of suicide.

A study from the Washington University in St. Louis School of Medicine found cancer survivors older than 28 had about twice the number of suicides as the general population.

However - the risk was still low, with only two suicides per 10,000 people per year.

Pandemic bike crashes

COVID-19 lock-downs lead to a sharp increase in bicycle-related injuries, according to reports from four trauma centers around the country.

Cases involving bicycle accidents doubled during the height of the pandemic.

Researchers attribute the spike to more people using bikes to get around or for exercise.

The study also found that trauma cases from car crashes decreased during lock-downs.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.