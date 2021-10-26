Tri-county unemployment rates drop slightly

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - The state’s September unemployment rates are out and they show improvement over last year.

In Jefferson County, the jobless rate dropped 1 percentage point compared to the year before. In September 2020, unemployment stood at 5.3 percent. Last month, it was 4.3 percent.

St. Lawrence County’s jobless rate was 4.5 percent last month, compared to 5.2 percent the year before.

In Lewis County, the unemployment rate went from 4.4 percent last September to 4 percent last month.

