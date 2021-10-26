Advertisement

Woman sues Kellogg Co. over strawberry Pop-Tarts

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading...
According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Oct. 26, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A New York woman is suing the Kellogg Co. over the fruit filling in its Pop-Tarts.

The woman filed the lawsuit against the company in New York last week.

According to the lawsuit, the advertising on boxes for their strawberry Pop-Tarts is misleading because the filling uses fewer strawberries than expected.

The complainant said the pastry contains more pears and apples than strawberries.

The lawsuit calls for a jury trial and asks for more than $5 million in damages.

The lawyers representing this case are also representing an Illinois woman who sued Kellogg in August and who made similar allegations.

Kellogg has not commented on the lawsuits.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace
Fred Jon Hensley Sr.
Dad in Ohio shoots son because he wouldn’t stop playing guitar, court docs say
Keith Rodriguez
Alleged drug trafficker accused of breaking corrections officer’s leg
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
Fire
Troopers investigate fatal Tupper Lake camper fire

Latest News

Jefferson Community College open house
Open house next week at JCC
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2021 file photo, hundreds of people gather near a U.S. Air Force C-17...
Miles donations are providing flights for Afghan refugees
Police lights
Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase
St. Lawrence County's seal
Proposed SLC budget increases spending, reduces taxes