Annette M. Williams, 63, of Norwood

NORWOOD, New York (WWNY) - Annette M. Williams, 63, of 6 Maple Street, unexpectedly passed away early Saturday, October 23, 2021 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital.

Annette was born on May 24, 1958, in Louisville, KY, daughter of the late George and Dolly (Hooper) Williams. She graduated from Norwood-Norfolk Central School and Mater Dei College, and also studied at Potsdam State University. She married Stanley Tarbox, the marriage ended in divorce.

She was a member of the Jehovah Witness, and enjoyed hiking, knitting. Camping, going to the river, car rides. She also really enjoyed taking care of her pets.

Annette is survived by her two children, Peter Tarbox and his companion Paula Collett of Potsdam; and April (Peter) Blair of Tappahannock; three grandchildren, Michelle, Titus, Alexandria and Makinsie; and one great grandchild; and her siblings Pam Brown, Donald Williams, Robie Osborne, Leslie Williams, Eleanor Koerner, Jacqueline Fey, Louis Williams, Anthony Logsdon, James Logsdon and Steven Logsdon, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

There will be no public calling hours or funeral service. A Zoom Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday at 7:00PM. Please email jl120592@icloud.com or call or text Shanna at 315-244-1119 for details.

Donations may be made in Annette’s memory to jw.org, AIM or ALS Association.

Arrangements are with the Donaldson~Seymour Funeral Home

