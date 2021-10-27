Award Winning Play - Hornor Veterans’ Lives

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

War Words By Michelle Kholos Brooks A staged reading directed by Robert Hupp, artistic director, Syracuse Stage

Presented by Atlantic Council in association with Syracuse Stage and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 PM Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, War Words depicts the funny, strange, heroic, and heartbreaking stories of men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Based on the playwright’s interviews with these veterans and their families, this richly entertaining work serves the larger purpose of shortening the distance between veterans and ordinary Americans.

Video introduction by General (Ret.) David Petraeus prior to reading.

Reception to follow the performance. Performance will be held at: Tan Auditorium National Veterans Resource Center 101 Waverly Ave. Syracuse, NY

PARKING: Patrons of the performance may park in the University Avenue Garage for $5. There will be an SU Trolley on a circuit from the garage to the NVRC.

