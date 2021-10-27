Advertisement

Award Winning Play - Hornor Veterans’ Lives

November 9 at 7:00 pm
November 9 at 7pm
November 9 at 7pm(Atlantic Council)
By Craig Thornton
Published: Oct. 27, 2021 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

War Words By Michelle Kholos Brooks A staged reading directed by Robert Hupp, artistic director, Syracuse Stage

Presented by Atlantic Council in association with Syracuse Stage and the Institute for Veterans and Military Families

Tuesday, November 9 at 7:00 PM Tan Auditorium in the National Veterans Resource Center Nominated for the Pulitzer Prize, War Words depicts the funny, strange, heroic, and heartbreaking stories of men and women who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. Based on the playwright’s interviews with these veterans and their families, this richly entertaining work serves the larger purpose of shortening the distance between veterans and ordinary Americans.

Video introduction by General (Ret.) David Petraeus prior to reading.

Reception to follow the performance. Performance will be held at: Tan Auditorium National Veterans Resource Center 101 Waverly Ave. Syracuse, NY

PARKING: Patrons of the performance may park in the University Avenue Garage for $5. There will be an SU Trolley on a circuit from the garage to the NVRC.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Alleged gas drive-off leads to police chase
Dan Skamperle
Shouting match erupts at Ogdensburg City Council meeting
Glen Perry, town of Brasher taxpayer, in front of his home.
State could investigate town of Brasher’s property reassessments
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine
New York’s Department of Labor is out with guidance on recreational marijuana, which offers a...
Department of Labor rules on weed and the workplace

Latest News

St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Massena man accused of stealing jet ski
Morning Checkup: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Morning checkup: Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Members of the Colton-Pierrepont girls' soccer team celebrate their SectionX quarterfinal win...
Highlights & scores: Section X soccer & honoring a longtime league director
A Fort Drum-based team is keeping the sport of rugby alive in the north country.
Rugby: alive & well in the north country