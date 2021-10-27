Advertisement

Braggin' Rights: an impressive muskie & a first 8-pointer

By 7 News Staff
Oct. 27, 2021
(WWNY) - The first one doing a little “Braggin’” this week is Mason Pearson. He sent us a picture of the big muskie he caught last weekend. He says he hooked it in the Raquette River near Massena. It measured 41 and a half inches long.

Dan Smith-Wilmart of Parishville is pictured with his first-ever eight-point buck. It was taken on Smith Farms in the town of Parishville. It tips the scales at 150 pounds.

If you have a photo of the game you shot or the trophy you landed, you can send it to us via Send It To 7 on our website or on our mobile app.

Be sure to include who’s in the photo, what we’re looking at, and when and where the picture was taken.

The segment airs each Tuesday on First @ 5.

You can browse all our Braggin’ Rights submissions below.

